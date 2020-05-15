Cops issue wanted bulletin for murder suspect

Law enforcement officials have issued a wanted bulletin for 29-year-old Donald Sheriff in relation to the murder of Keron Nicholson, 33.

The suspect’s last known address is listed as; Patrick’s Dam Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the crime occurred sometime between March 8 – March 17, at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam Berbice.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 333-2151, 333-5564, 333-3876, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence, the GPF said.