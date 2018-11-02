Cops issue Wanted Bulletin for murder accused

A wanted bulletin was again issued for Leon De Yonge, who is wanted for questioning in relation to the 2013 murder of Titus Sutton, which occurred at Baracara, Canje Creek.

53-year-old Sutton of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was shot once to his chest.

His business partner, 34-year-old, Sherwin McAlmont, was shot and wounded to his right thigh.

According to a Police statement, Sutton was involved in an argument with his business partner (De Yonge) when he was shot.

The Police are asking anyone with information to contact the following numbers: 333-3876, 333-2485, 333-5564, 333-2151-3, 225-3650,226-1929, 911 or the nearest Police Station.