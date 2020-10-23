Cops hunting 3 over stabbing death of Ruimveldt youth

Law enforcement officials have launched a manhunt for three males as investigations continue into the stabbing death of 18-year-old Adrian Purlette on Wednesday evening.

Purlette of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown was reportedly killed during an argument over money at Durban Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, the now dead teen was visiting a friend’s house at Hoopie Lane, between Durban and Hadfield Streets, when, at about 21:00h, three men turned up at the location and demanded money from him.

Purlette reportedly told the men that he had no money, and this led to a heated argument. The teenager reportedly was leaving the area, but the men followed and confronted him, during which he was dealt several stabs to his body.

The friend told investigators that five minutes after leaving his home, he heard Purlette shouting that he had been stabbed. He stated that in going to his rescue, he saw the youth lying in a pool of blood, and he then picked him up and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where he succumbed to the injuries in the wee hours of Thursday.