Cops hoping for major breakthrough “soon” in Festival City drive-by shooting

One week after the gunning down of former murder accused Leon Duncan called “Whistle” and shooting of his brother along with two of their friends at Williamstaad Road, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Police are now closing in on the suspects.

Crime Chief (ag) Michael Kingston told INews that investigating ranks are expected to make a breakthrough in this case quite soon. “There have been no arrests that have been made. But we are getting close to that,” he stated.

Twenty-nine-year-old “Whistle” was killed, in a drive-by shooting while gambling with his brother, Shaquile, and two friends, Orande Gordon and Lance Simon.

Although “Whistle” allegedly appeared to have been the target of the gunmen, the other three men were shot and injured.

Based on information received, the four men were sitting on the street corner when an unmarked car drove up alongside them and the occupants opened fire.

INews was told that the men then exited the car, stood over “Whistle” and shot him several times.

He, along with others, was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His brother, who was shot to his leg along with Simon and Gordon, were admitted to the medical facility.

In 2017, “Whistle” was charged for the attempted murder of Ceon Nedd and Geoffrey Farrell. He reportedly discharged a loaded firearm at the men with intent to commit murder.

He was shot in Leopold and Breda Streets in 2018 after he was traced by an off duty police rank, who reportedly witnessed him robbing and gun-butting a woman.

Last year, he was slapped with several armed robbery charges. He was also charged for assaulting two peace officers who were executing their duties.

Among other charges faced, he was remanded to prison for the shooting incident that took place in the Privilege Nightclub, injuring two persons back in 2017.