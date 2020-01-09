Cops granted more time to hold Tuschen robbery suspects

The three suspects, who were arrested following a brazen armed attack on a Tuschen Housing Scheme Chinese restaurateur last Friday, have been further detained by investigators, even as Police are searching for a female who was part of the robbery.

On Wednesday, investigators applied to the High Court for an extension of time to detain the suspects. This was granted and the Police have another 72 hours to hold the men before instituting charges.

It was further revealed that a file was prepared and sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution for advice into the matter. This advice will assist investigators in how to proceed with the matter and what charges should be implemented.

INews was told that the three suspects who were caught trying to make their good escape have confessed that they knew of the robbery but it was Mark Prince – who was fatally shot during the robbery – was the mastermind. One of the suspects was also wounded during the robbery. The suspects in custody are a Police Constable attached to the Special Branch at Eve Leary, Georgetown; a 20-year-old Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident and a Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident

On Friday last, Prince was among the bandits who pounced on Guang Hong Wang, 43, proprietor of the Five Star Chinese Restaurant and her husband who operate the food establishment in the lower flat of their premises. A customer, Navindra Lakahalall, 37, of Zeelugt New Housing, Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was also robbed when the bandits invaded the premises.

Reports are Lakahalall was in the restaurant when one of the male suspects and a female entered and purchased two beverages. Police reports stated that as soon as they consumed the beverages, they ordered a case of beer and in the process of Wang delivering the same, the male suspect whipped out a handgun and relieved her of two cell phones and an undisclosed sum of cash.

He then turned his attention to Lakahalall and relieved him of one silver chain and an undisclosed sum of cash. At the height of the robbery, the three other suspects entered.

However, a neighbour, who is a licensed firearm holder, heard the commotion and immediately went to investigate and was attacked by the armed suspect and another with a cutlass. He then discharged several rounds in their direction after which the suspects fled the premises in a motor car with licence plate PTT 8606 that had been parked nearby, leaving their accomplice Prince, who had been shot, at the scene.

The Police were contacted and the vehicle was intercepted at a roadblock on the public road in front of the Den Amstel Police Station.

At the time, the car had three occupants – one was in the back seat with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was questioned, arrested, and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

An unlicensed pistol with an empty magazine was found in the vehicle along with an undisclosed sum of cash and cellular phones.

It was later revealed that Prince, who had been left behind with a gunshot wound to the neck, died on the spot. A cutlass was in his right hand and a haversack was on his back.

His body was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Some G$130,000 was found in his possession.