Cops following new leads into Henry cousins, Haresh Singh murder probes

Commissioner of Police (Ag.) Nigel Hoppie has said that the Guyana Police Force is following new leads in the investigations of the brutal murders of Isaiah and Joel Henry and Haresh Singh at West Coast Berbice (WCB).

“There are efforts ongoing to ensure that no stone is left unturned as we pursue this matter. Currently the Police are pursuing new leads,” the Commissioner said.

Commissioner Hoppie made this disclosure on the sidelines of the commissioning of the Brickdam lock-ups on Wednesday.

The Commissioner said a detailed report is expected shortly from the five-member Regional Security System (RSS) team which provided assistance to local investigators. However, the Argentine team which has offered to lend support should also be arriving soon.

“No time has yet been finalised but we are still engaging the persons with a view of ensuring the experts arrive here to bring this matter to finality,” the Commissioner stated.

The Argentine Team of Forensic Anthropology will include a forensic pathologist, a forensic anthropologist, and a forensic radiologist.

Additionally, Commissioner Hoppie said the official results of the DNA samples which were sent to St. Lucia for testing should be known soon.

Back in September, the Henry cousins were found brutally murdered in Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice. Singh was killed a few days later and his body found in the Number Two Village backdam. (Extracted and modified from DPI)