Cops fingered in drivers’ licence forgery freed



Three members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who were slapped with a total of 50 fraud charges in 2018 in connection of forgery of drivers’ licence have been freed of the crime.

They were freed after the State Prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence.

It is alleged that on April 12, 2018, at the Felix Austin Police College, 25-year-old Corporal Ryan Gray and 31-year-old Corporal Shenese Fraser conspired with persons to forge 38 questionnaires on the Theoretical examination.

Further, 51-year-old, Alfred Park, had also appeared in court and denied the charge which alleged that on the same day at Georgetown, intending to defraud the public, he conspired with persons to commit a felony, to which he uttered 12 questionnaires, knowing them to be forged, in that they were not written by the 12 persons, whose names they were in.

They were on trial before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who upheld a no-case submission made by their lawyer Patrice Henry, and the charges were dismissed.

It was reported that on the day in question, the trio was responsible for invigilating the examination. A total of 174 candidates were slated to write the theoretical examination.

The court heard that on the day of the examination, only 106 candidates show up,

However, on the conclusion of the exam, it was discovered that a total of 207 examination papers were submitted.

However, after the test, pastors who allegedly invigilated the examination reported to officers of the wrongdoing, hence an investigation was launched.