Cops destroy small ganja field on WCD

Police ranks in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) on Monday managed to locate a patch of land that had been cultivated between bushes on which 750 cannabis sativa plants were growing.

According to Commander of that region, Senior Superintendent Linden Lord, an operation was carried out between 10:15h and 11:00h on Monday where several ranks from the La Grange Police Station conducted a “drug farm eradication” at the Inner Bagotville Backdam, West Bank Demerara.

He noted that each of the suspected cannabis sativa plants measured between one to 12 inches in height and that they had been planted on five sections of the land (beds).

Commander Lord explained that the policemen uprooted all of the plants and destroyed them, except for two plants that had to be lodged and taken for analysis. When the police ranks arrived at that location, there was no one around.

It is unclear who planted the cannabis at that location and as such, no arrest has been made. Investigations are continuing.

According to the Region Three Police Commander, even small numbers of “ganja” plants, once destroyed, make a difference since it prevents the cultivators from accessing the illegal substance to sell to the public.

He added that more drug eradication activities are slated in the near future in his region.