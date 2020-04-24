Cops destroy several ganja fields in Berbice River

Members of the Guyana Police Force on Thursday conducted a narcotics eradication operation at Gaettroy in the Berbice River, Region Six, during which several fields of cannabis were found and destroyed, along with a makeshift tent.

Based on information received, more than an acre of cultivation had in excess of four thousand plants ranging from two to four feet in height.

The exercise lasted almost fourteen hours, but no arrest was made.

In the past week, a 10-hour narcotics eradication operation at Ebini, Berbice River, saw the discovery and destruction of five thousand ganja plants ranging from 12 inches to four feet in height.

In addition, a camp and a nursery with an estimated 3000 seedlings were also destroyed.