Cops continue probe into daring attack on overseas-based couple moments after arriving in Guyana

An overseas-based couple and their taxi driver were on Tuesday morning robbed at gunpoint shortly after the couple arrived in Guyana.

Reports are the couple arrived at their Fourth Street Johns, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) home at about 01:00h and were about to enter the yard when three masked men carrying cutlasses and guns attacked them.

The bandits relieved the couple of US$7000 along with a number of security cameras, which they had in their possession. The bandits also grabbed the couple’s passports.

Meanwhile, the taxi driver, who drove the couple from Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), was also robbed.

No attempt was made by the bandits to enter the couple’s home.

Police have launched an investigation and have since questioned several persons.