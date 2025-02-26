Cops charged for obtaining money by false pretence

A female police officer atatched to Central Police Station in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) was on Tuesday placed on bail when she appeared before Magistrate Michelle Matthias in a New Amsterdam court on a charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

Woman Corporal Constable Alicia Pinheiro was not required to plea and bail was granted in the sum of $20,000.

Corporal Pinheiro was charged with another female officer, Kathy McCalmon, a Special Constable working out of the Criminal Investigation Department at Central Police Station. McCalmon had earlier made a court appearance and was also placed on bail.

It is alleged that on January 15, the duo collected $50,000 as bail money from Malika Nelson and did not issue a bail receipt.

The transaction allegedly took place in the CID office.

The charge was laid contrary to Section 194 of the Criminal Offense Act Chapter 8:01.

Both McCalmon and Pinheiro are expected to return to court on May 15 for trial.

