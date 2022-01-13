Cops attacked by cutlass-wielding suspect whilst making an arrest

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday morning came under attack by a man, who is said to be of unsound mind, whilst attempting to arrest him at the Leonora market, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The suspect was reportedly armed with a cutlass.

This publication understands that the suspect climbed onto the rooftop of a building in a bid to escape the police. The officers, who reportedly gave chase, came under attack by the man who was swinging the cutlass at them.

It is been alleged, by residents of the area, that after law enforcement officers threatened to shoot the man after they came under attack.

The suspect later surrendered.

Reports indicate that the suspect is wanted in relation to the murder of a vagrant which occurred on January 4. The victim, who slept at the Leonora Market, was chopped to death.

Several calls to Regional Commander Errol Watts for more information on this incident proved futile.