Copa Airlines gives free ticket to Guyana Cancer Foundation rep to attend meeting in NY

As organisations across Guyana join in the fight against cancer, Copa Airlines in its effort to lend a helping hand has donated a free airline ticket to a representative of the Guyana Cancer Foundation (GCF) to attend the Fifth Annual Congress on Epigenetics and Chromosome in New York.

The congress is held annually to provide a platform for cutting edge research and examine how to shape the future of epigenetics and genome biology in order to create the best outcomes.

Copa Airlines has also contributed materials towards the foundation’s next outreach exercise in Berbice. The materials comprised of lancets and gloves that will be used to conduct outreaches for cervical, breast and prostate cancer screenings.

Copa Airlines’ Sales Manager, Nadine Oudkerk asserted the company’s commitment to doing business with a human face by putting people first and participating socially in a meaningful way.

She added that the airline helps non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to pursue worthy causes every year, and was pleased to support the GCF.

The GCF has since nominated Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Scotch Bonnett Limited, Samantha Gooden as its representative to attend the Congress to be held November 14-16.

Gooden will make a presentation on Guyana’s approach to advance cancer awareness as a developing nation in South America. (Kizzy Coleman)