Cop stabbed after attempting to make peace; suspect arrested

A 20-year-old policeman was last evening stabbed to his back and neck after trying to part a fight between two persons in his community at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Constable Marcos Richmond was walking home along Quamina Street, Beterverwagting at around 19:40hrs when he noticed two men in an altercation.

The cop approached the men in a bid to make peace, however, the suspect became annoyed and related to the officer that the altercation is none of his concern.

As such, the policeman left for home.

Subsequently, the suspect, armed with a knife approached the Constable from behind and dealt him two stab wounds: to his lower back and the back of his neck.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by a family member and is admitted in a serious but stable condition.

The suspect, 35, was later arrested and is in police custody assiting with the investigation.