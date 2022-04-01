Cop slaps $150M lawsuit against lawyer over alleged racist remarks

A young attorney-at-law has been slapped with a multi-million-dollar lawsuit by a policewoman who has accused him of hurling racist remarks at her while she was performing duties at the home of his father.

Besides seeking $150 million in damages for libel, the policewoman is asking the Demerara High Court to declare that the young lawyer slandered her name and character by referring to her by certain derogatory terms on March 20, 2022.

In a Statement of Claim filed on Monday, the cop claimed that she was performing duties at the home of the lawyer’s father when the attorney approached her and chased her off of the property, forcing her to abandon her post and duties.

The policewoman claims that the young lawyer spoke to her in an aggressive and loud manner while hurling several racist remarks at her.