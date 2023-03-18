Cop shot to head by cousin dies

Nearly a week after he was shot in the head by his cousin, Police Sergeant Jermain Semple succumbed to his injuries.

Semple died on Friday afternoon, March 17, 2023. Commander for Regional Police Division 10, Hugh Winter, confirmed the death of the sergeant.

On Wednesday, Semple’s cousin, 27-year-old Fawazz McRae, was slapped with an attempted murder charge, and appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court to answer a charge of attempting to murder Semple, 32, of Hopetown, West Coast Berbice. The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge, and was remanded to prison.

Reports are that on Sunday, March 12, the Policeman, who had been stationed at the Tactical Services Unit, his brother Dervon Semple and his cousin were imbibing at the Crown and Anchor Grill and Bar in Linden.

At about 21:00h, a fight ensued between the cop and his brother. During the altercation, the cousin went to make peace, and a fight then ensued between the Police Sergeant and his cousin.

Police in a release said that, as a result, the cousin took out his licensed handgun, a .32 pistol, at about 21:30h, and discharged two rounds in the victim’s direction.

One struck the cop to his head, causing him to receive severe injuries. He was then rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he had been in critical condition and on life support.

Police in a statement said the cousin was arrested and the firearm was retrieved, which contained four live rounds in the magazine and one live round in the chamber.

According to the Police, McRae received injuries to his left elbow and right ear during the fight, and was escorted to the hospital for medical attention. He was subsequently discharged, arrested, and told of the allegation against him. Two .32 spent shells were found at the crime scene.

On Tuesday, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, along with Commander of Police Regional Division 10, Hugh Winter, visited the injured Police Sergeant. They were briefed about his condition by doctors.

