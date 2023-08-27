Armed bandits shoot cop, rob Chinese supermarket at Onderneeming

An off-duty Police Corporal was on Saturday night shot and injured during an armed robbery at a supermarket in Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred sometime around 19:30h at the Wang Wang #2 Supermarket at Lot 1864 Onderneeming, Parfait Harmonie, WBD.

According to police reports, at the time of the robbery, the supermarket’s owner – a 42-year-old Chinese businessman – and his 41-year-old wife were standing behind the counter conducting business while customers were in the establishment shopping.

A black XR motorcycle then rode up and stopped outside the supermarket, and the two suspects, both dressed in blue jeans and black hoodies with masks on their faces and armed with handguns, dismounted the motorcycle. One of the suspects ran to the supermarket entrance, held the unarmed Security Guard at gunpoint, and ordered him to lie on the ground while the other suspect remained at the front, closer to the motorcycle.

The suspect, who held up the guard, then entered the supermarket and went behind the counter while pointing his firearm in a threatening manner at the Chinese businessman and his wife. He then opened the drawers and took out an undisclosed amount of cash, which he pushed into his crotch and pockets, and then he quickly exited.

At the time, Colin Hall, a Police Corporal of the Court Superintendent’s Office at Leonora Police Station, who was imbibing at the front of the Supermarket, was also robbed of his gold chain and other valuables, by the other suspect who had remained at the front of the supermarket. While robbing Corporal Hall, the suspect discharged a round from his firearm, hitting him on his upper left leg.

The two suspects then escaped on the motorcycle.

Public-spirited citizens rushed Corporal Hall to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention. His condition is stable.

Detectives processed the scene, and one .32 spent shell was recovered in the vicinity where Corporal Hall was standing.

Checks are also currently being made for the suspects. Further investigations are in progress.

--- ---