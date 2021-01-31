Cop shot by colleague during row over slippers

A Police Constable is currently hospitalised with a gunshot wound after he was shot by another cop during an argument over a pair of missing slippers.

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force, Royston Andries-Junor, said they are investigating the incident which occurred at about 05:00h today.

“Initial reports are that the rank, Constable 23337 Lampkin was shot by Constable 24885 Corbin following an argument over a pair of missing slippers,” the police said.

Constable Lampkin is currently receiving treatment for the gunshot wound to his right leg at the Georgetown Public Hospital, while his colleague is in custody assisting with the investigation.