Cop remanded for corrupt transactions

Omale Damon, a police officer, was today remanded to prison on three counts of corrupt transactions committed earlier this year.

Damon, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, pleaded not guilty to the charge but was remanded until August 23.

Reports are that on March 22, the cop collected $200,000 from the virtual complainant for the release of a person who was in custody for the offence of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Shortly after the funds were delivered, it is alleged that the cop then requested another $200,000 under the pretext that the officers involved in the transaction wanted more money.

When the other $200,000 was handed over, the victim requested that the vehicle of the person in custody be released. As such, the cop then allegedly demanded another $200,000.

The virtual complainant said she informed the cop that she did not have anymore money.

The virtual complainant then sought advise from a third party who then made a report to the police station.

A sting operation was subsequently conducted whereby Damon collected $80,000 for another corrupt transaction. He was arrested and then charged. The $80,000 was recovered during his arrest.