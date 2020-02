A serving member of the Guyana Police Force was on Wednesday granted bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a sexual assault charge.

The policeman, 27-year-old Shane Tobin, denied that he inappropriately touched a woman without her consent earlier this month.

The matter was held in-camera inside the Chief Magistrate’s courtroom.

The defendant was released on $50,000 bail. The case will continue on February 28, 2020.