Cop nabbed with over 50lbs ganja in car under “close arrest”

The Police Corporal who was busted on Monday afternoon with over 50 pounds of marijuana in the car he was driving in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, is presently under “close arrest” at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), Eve Leary, while his accomplice is in the lock-ups at a Police station in the city.

According to a senior Police source, based on a tip-off, ranks of the Criminal Investigations Unit (CID), Eve Leary swooped down on the vehicle that the allegedly rogue cop and his friend had been in.

During a search of the vehicle, several packets wrapped in black plastic had been found stashed in the trunk of the motorcar, and upon further investigation in the presence of the duo, it was revealed that cannabis (marijuana) was neatly wrapped in each bag.

The cop, along with his friend, who is said to hail from the Rose Hall village, Berbice (Region Six), were immediately arrested and transported to the CID where they were further interrogated about the illegal substance.

Meanwhile, according to another Police source attached to a Police station in Region Six, the man who has been arrested along with the cop is a known “drug dealer”.

Reports are that on Monday around 15:00h in the vicinity of Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, the Corporal, who is attached to a Police station in Berbice, was in his motorcar with the other man when several cops swooped down on his vehicle.

It is believed the men travelled to Georgetown with the illegal substance with the aim of distributing/ selling to customers here. Berbice has been identified as one of the two leading areas in Guyana where marijuana is cultivated on a large scale and then sold to various locations throughout the country.