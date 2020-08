A 51-year-old pedal cyclist of Good Hope, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara is now dead after he was struck down by a motorcar driven by a cop.

The accident occurred at around 17:40hrs on Friday at Helena No.2 Public Road, Mahaica.

The victim has been identified as Patrick Haley.

The driver of the motorcar, who is a serving member of the Guyana Police Force, is under close arrest. Investigations are ongoing.