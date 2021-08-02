Cop killed, another injured in Essequibo Coast accident

Police are investigating an accident at Airy Hall Public Road, Region Two (Pomeroon -Supenaam) which claimed the life of a policeman and left another person hospitalised.

Dead is Ramesh Das, who was attached to the Court Superintendent’s Office in Police Regional Division 2.

According to reports, Das was riding a motorcycle at the time of the accident with a pillion ridert. That person is currently hospitalised at the Suddie Public Hospital.

INews was told that the motorcycle, CJ 8588, collided with a motorcar, PYY 7890. The driver of the car, Mahendra Raj, told traffic investigators that the motorcycle ended up in its path causing the collision.

Das was then taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was taken to the Mortuary awaiting a Post-Morton examination.