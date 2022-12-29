Cop injured after men pelt him with beer bottles

Two men are now in custody after allegedly assaulting a police cfficer.

The officer had to seek medical attention and received several sutures for injuries sustained.

Injured is Constable Tariq McKalmon, who is stationed at Central Police Station in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

According to the Police, on Tuesday about 23:00h, ranks were patrolling in East Canje when they observed a man assaulting another to his forehead with a drink case.

McKalmon, who tried to intervene, was attacked by several males, who pelted several beer bottles in his direction.

The police officer and another were injured.