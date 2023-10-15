Cop hospitalised with fractured hand, head injuries after Corentyne accident

A Police constable is currently hospitalised in a serious condition, nursing a fractured right hand and head injuries, following an early Saturday morning accident along the Corentyne Public Road, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). Based on reports from the Guyana Police Force, the accident occurred at about 04:30h on the #72 Public Road, Corentyne. The accident involved a Motor Pickup #PAE 1659, owned by the Guyana Police Force and attached to Springlands Police Station (Anti-crime) and driven at the time by the now hospitalised cop, and Motor Lorry #GLL 2841, driven by a 39-year-old of #75 Village Corriverton, Berbice and fifteen other occupants.

Investigation so far revealed that the Police Pickup was proceeding South along the Eastern drive lane while the Lorry driver is alleging that he saw the Pickup proceeding on the Western drive lane. Upon seeing this, the Lorry driver said he swerved left to avoid a head-on collision, but despite his effort, the Pickup collided with the right side cab of the Lorry.

As a result of the collision, the driver along with two other ranks in the Police Pickup and the Lorry driver along with occupants in that vehicle received injuries on their bodies. They were taken to Skeldon Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens. One of the Police ranks (occupant) was treated and sent away, while the other was kept at the hospital for observation.

The driver of the Police Pickup was treated at the Skeldon Public Hospital for a fractured right hand and head injuries. He was later referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was further treated for the said injuries and admitted as a patient. His condition is regarded as serious.

--- ---