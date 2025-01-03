Cop files $80M lawsuit against Rickford Burke

Assistant Superintendent of Police Rodwell Sarrabo has filed a lawsuit seeking damages in excess of $80 million for defamatory statements made by overseas based-Guyanese Rickford Burke on social media.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this week in the High Court, states that Burke made false and damaging remarks that have significantly harmed Sarrabo’s reputation, including accusations of torture, murder, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

According to documents seen by this publication, Sarrabo is suing for $10 million each for several Facebook posts allegedly published and/or circulated by Burke on January 11 and 19, 2024, and on February 10, 11, 13 and 14, 2024.

Sarrabo has also filed for a “permanent injunction restraining the defendant, whether by himself, his servants and/or agents, or otherwise howsoever, from posting, publishing, sharing or otherwise causing same to be done in any Facebook post, statement, contention, allegation; or similar words defamatory of the claimant.”

Moreover, the cop is seeking an order “compelling the defendant, whether by himself, his servants and/or agents, or otherwise howsoever, to forthwith permanently remove Facebook posts published and/or circulated by him on the 11th day of January, 2024; 19th day of January, 2024; 10th day of February, 2024; 11h day of February, 2024; 13th February, 2024, and 14th day of February, 2024 in respect of the claimant.”

Sarrabo is also requesting an “interest at a rate of 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing to the date of judgment, and thereafter at a rate of 4 percent per annum from the date of judgment until fully paid”, in addition to “costs; and such further or other orders as this Honourable Court may deem just”.

Sarrabo’s lawyers have stated that the damages being sought are meant to compensate for the long-term reputational damage and financial losses caused by Burke’s words.

It was noted that statements made by Burke either imply or accuse Sarrabo of being “a corrupt and dishonest police officer”; of being “influenced by members of the Executive to harass and/or victimize citizens or other accused persons”; of being one who “conspires with others to oppress and unlawfully prosecute citizens”; of being one who “is guilty of conduct which is in breach of the Laws of Guyana”; of being one who “is dishonest and culpable of conduct which falls below the standard of members of the Guyana Police Force”, among other things.

Sarrabo’s legal team has contended that Burke’s statements, which were made publicly and were widely circulated on various media platforms, are not only unfounded, but are also malicious in nature.

In August 2024, the Chambers of the Attorney General of Guyana asked the United States for assistance as it sought to institute a series of charges against Burke for several offences he had allegedly committed on social media.

Burke has also been implicated in Guyana in an extortion conspiracy targeting a local businessman.

In 2022, Gary Eleazar, Dorwin Bess and Alex Wayne were each charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony against businessman Afras Mohamed. Burke has also been charged with the same offences in 2023. It has been alleged that he conspired with the other three individuals to extort money from the businessman. Burke has since denied being involved in extortion via social media. This case is ongoing.

