Cop dies in horrific crash on Mahaicony Road

A police officer was killed earlier this evening after crashing into a parked trailer on the Mahaicony Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Police Constable Raoul Archer, who was stationed at the Forth Wellington Police Station in Region Five.

The accident occurred sometime around 18:00h on the Fellowship Public Road, Mahaicony.

In a brief statement, the Guyana Police Force said Archer was driving a motor car, PYY 2468, east along the northern carriageway of the Public Road reportedly at a fast rate when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Investigations are ongoing.