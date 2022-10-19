Cop dies days after being involved in accident at Enmore

A constable attached to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has died some five days after he was involved in an accident at Enmore, on the East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Constable Roger Clinton Bowen.

This publication was informed that the officer died on Wednesday at about 06:30h at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

Details on the circumstances surrounding the accident remain unavailable, and police have not issued a statement on the incident.

Nevertheless, INews understands that Bowen was involved in a motor vehicular accident on Friday last and was admitted as a patient of the High Dependency Unit at Georgetown Public Hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries.