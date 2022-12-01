Cop charged with rape of boy; gets $200K bail

A 24-year-old Police Constable, Neal Dookram has been charged with engaging in sexual penetration and sexual activity with a boy. He was released on $200,000 bail.

Constable Dookram, who resides on the East Bank of Demerara was arraigned on Thursday before Senior Magistrate Alex Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

The Policeman was not required to plead to the indictable charges. His next court date is February 16, 2023.

This publication understands that Constable Dookram was placed on close arrest pending investigations into a video of him allegedly having sex with the boy.

He is attached to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU).