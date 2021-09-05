Cop assaulted, robbed by 4 armed men

A Police Sergeant was on Saturday robbed by four armed men but not before they gun-butted him to the head.

The incident occurred sometime around 07:10 hours on the Vryheid’s Lust Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Reports are that the officer was walking in a northern direction out of the Vryheid’s Lust Access Road to get transportation when he was confronted by the four males, who came from an unknown direction and were on two motorcycles.

During the confrontation, one of the suspects hit the cop to his head with a gun, while the others robbed him of his cell phone valued at $40,000 and his gold wedding band.

The Police Sergeant went to the GPHC to get his injuries treated and left receiving medical attention.

Checks were made for the suspects but were unsuccessful.

Further enquiries are in progress.