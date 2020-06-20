Coomacka homes flooded after heavy downpour

Several homes at Coomacka Mines, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), were inundated on Friday afternoon after two culverts and a dam reportedly overtopped following a heavy downpour.

Approximately 10 homes were severely affected and were under water as a result of the late afternoon storm.

Chairman of the Coomacka Community Development Council (CDC), Dexter Harding when contacted explained that $48 million was spent on the dam done by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) several months ago.

“This thing really started about a month ago. We had a breach in the dam which was constructed. They did some work on the beach to desilt the beach area and between the beach and the dam was $48 million… the water flooded homes, causing damage to household items”, Harding explained.

According to Harding, he attempted to contact the regional officials but to no avail. Nevertheless, he noted that as the water receded later in the evening, the residents were relieved.