Convicted rapist moves to Appeal Court to challenge 23-year jail sentence

A 28-year-old man, who was sentenced to 23 years’ imprisonment for raping a 20-year-old woman whom he ferociously assaulted during the act, has now moved to the Court of Appeal (COA) to challenge the sentence.

Calvin Ramcharran was on November 16, 2015, sentenced by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow after a 12-member jury returned a guilty verdict following the trial in the High Court.

In his appeal, he is contending that his conviction cannot stand, and as such, is asking that same, along with the prison sentence, be set aside.

Ramcharran had previously denied the charges, which stated that on July 23, 2012, he engaged in sexual penetration with the young woman without her consent at Soesdyke on the East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Further, he was convicted and sentenced to jail on another charge, which detailed that during the rape, he assaulted the woman, causing her grievously bodily harm.

According to the evidence in the case, on the day in question, the woman went to a party with some friends and was making her way to the washroom when Ramcharran followed her and asked her if she was “doing business,” but she said “no.”

He, nevertheless, grabbed her hands and a fight ensued between them, during which Ramcharran hit her several times with a bottle to her head and then dragged her to the back of the building.

Whilst there, he choked and punched the victim, after which he sexually assaulted her. After committing the heinous act, he offered the woman $65,000 and left.

The victim alerted her friends, who immediately took her to seek medical attention. The matter was reported and Ramcharran was arrested and charged.