Convicted prisoner, with underlying medical conditions, dies

A murder convict at the Mazaruni Prison is now dead after he complained of experiencing shortness of breath.

The dead man has been identified as 44-year-old Niron Yacoob. He was pronounced dead at about 02:00hrs on Saturday at the Bartica Hospital.

According to the Guyana Prison Service, Yacoob was serving a 66-year jail term for the offence of murder and was suffering from several underlying medical conditions.

Sometime around 00:26hrs on Saturday, Yacoob complained of experiencing shortness of breath. He was immediately taken to the Prison’s Infirmary, where he was attended to by the medical officer and other ranks.

However, shortly after Yacoob became unresponsive and was taken to the Bartica Hospital under the supervision of the said medical officer.

The inmate was seen by the doctor on duty and was pronounced dead on arrival.

A postmortem will be done to determine the cause of death.

The Guyana Prison Service said it has since notified the wife of the inmate, who acknowledged that she is fully aware of her husband’s underlying medical conditions.

The GPS added that arrangements are in place for the body to be transported to Parika, where it will be taken to the Memorial Gardens.

