Convicted felon slapped with armed robbery charge

Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Monday remanded a known convict to prison when he appeared before her to answer to two counts of armed robbery charges.

Twenty-year-old Adam Mohammed of Independence Boulevard, Georgetown denied the allegations when they were read to him at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Police stated that the mason relieved Talmattie Persaud of items valued $36,000 while he was armed with a gun and in company of others on March 1, 2019 at East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme.

In addition, the father of one was accused of robbing Andre Gordon of his passport valued $5,000 while he was in the vicinity of Trench Road Albouystown, Georgetown on August 28, 2018. At the time, he was also armed with firearm.

Police prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail citing the seriousness of the offense, the penalty it attracts and more importantly, based on the fact that a gun was used during the commissioning of both robberies.

Further, the court heard that Mohammed provided that police with incorrect addresses.

The prosecution is however, contending that if bail is granted to the defendant, the possibility exists that he may not return to court.

As such, the submissions made by the prosecution were upheld by Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus who remanded Mohammed to prison and adjourned the matter for April 8, 2019. Mohammed was previous convicted on an armed robbery charge.