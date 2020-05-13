Convicted drug trafficker freed of 5 gun related charges

A 57-year-old convicted drug trafficker was on Tuesday found not guilty on five gun related charges when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Aundre Singh of Lot 779 Section B, Block Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) who is presently serving a three-year sentence appeared before Magistrate Rondel Weever in relation to the possession of gun and ammunition that were found in his home.

During an audio-video virtual hearing, Magistrate Weever delivered a detailed ruling with regards to the charges against Singh.

In his ruling, Magistrate Weever stated that the testimony of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) Officer Lyndon Thompson was highly questionable after the cross-examination during the trial by Singh’s Lawyer, Siand Dhurjon.

The lawyer pointed to glaring discrepancies which could not be justified by the prosecution.

However, one year ago, Dhurjon had challenged Thompson’s testimony in another court before another magistrate which materially contradicted his testimony in the present matter.

During an interview with Guyana Times, Dhurjon stated: “This caused the learned Magistrate Weever to remark that in the present matter, she held reasonable doubt as to whether Aundre Singh had control of the rooms in which the guns and ammunition were found. She felt satisfied that, from the very beginning, Aundre Singh had indicated to officers at his home that he did not live in the rooms in question.”

He further explained that the learned magistrate further ruled that the oral confessions given by Singh could not be relied on after legal issues were raised preventing its acceptance during the trial.

Responding to today’s ruling, the lawyer said that justice has been served and that he expects to be successful very soon in the appeal against Singh’s conviction for trafficking cocaine.