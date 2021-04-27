Convict on trial for killing fellow prison inmate

Akeem Edwards was on Monday brought before Justice Navindra Singh and a jury at the High Court in Essequibo to face trial for the murder of a prison inmate, Teon Smith.

Upon his arraignment, Edwards pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on September 14, 2014, he murdered Smith.

The murder accused is being represented by Attorney-at-Law George Thomas, while State Counsel Tiffini Lyken is presenting the case for the prosecution. The prosecution is expected to call a total of 12 witnesses who are predominantly prison officers when the matter continues today.

According to reports, Smith, 21, was stabbed to death by Edwards during an argument at the Mazaruni Prison. At the time of his demise, Smith was serving a five-year prison sentence for robbery under arms. His alleged killer was also serving a similar sentence for the same offence.