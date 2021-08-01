Convict found dead in Lethem lockups

Convicted prisoner, 25-year-old Allen Thomas of Shea Village, South Rupununi, was found dead in the lockups of the Lethem Police Station in the wee hours of today.

Following the discovery at about 01:10 hours today by police ranks, Thomas was rushed to the Lethem Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival (DOA).

Allen Thomas had appeared before Magistrate Allan Wilson on July 27, 2021, at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court on a charge of Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

He was the only prisoner in the lockups at the time, pending transportation to the Georgetown Prison.

Based on the police description of the scene at the time of the discovery, it appeared as though Thomas committed suicide.

The body is at the Lethem Hospital awaiting a PME.

Investigators from the Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility are conducting investigations into the matter.