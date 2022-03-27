Conversation on hair rules continues

The Ministry of Education is continuing the conversation to review the rules and guidelines regarding hairstyles for students.

On Saturday afternoon, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

hosted a round table discussion with several stakeholders in the Ministry’s boardroom

aimed at overhauling archaic school rules which disproportionately affect learners.

The Ministry of Education does not have any rules regarding hairstyles, it is the schools

that make and enforce the rules. The conversation started after students were being sent

home for trivial matters such as their hair. Minister Manickchand highlighted that this

is counterproductive to the efforts being made by the Ministry under Operation

Recovery to ensure students are back in the classrooms receiving an education.

Earlier this month, the decision was made to allow female students and teachers wear

their hair how they choose to for one day in observance of International Women’s Day

2022. This announcement sparked a widespread debate on social media and triggered a

national conversation.

During the engagement, it was noted that while the Afro-Guyanese girls are more

affected by the rules, it affects all students. Many of the persons present lamented that

not only are the the hair rules are restrictive, but they also have a greater negative

impact on students. It was noted that children’s rights and self-esteem must be

considered.

Examining rules governing hairstyles from several schools across the country, it was

highlighted that many of them are impractical and limit individuality and self-

expression.

s the conversation continues, it was noted that there is a need for education and

understanding, particularly across cultures as well as a wider societal change. The

participants were urged to continue the conversation through various means.

Discussions both for and against the archaic hair rules are welcome as it would guide

future rules.

The Ministry of Education will soon be meeting with educators to continue the

conversation to ensure a comprehensive decision is made.

Present during today’s discussion were:

1. Hon. Priya Manickchand – Minister of Education

2. Hon. Oneidge Walrond – Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce

3. Timeka Henry- Fraser- CEO Curl Fete/ Forensic Scientist

4. Bonita Harris- Activist and Educationist

5. Lyndell Danzie-Black- Corporate Trainer and Co-Founder of Influential

6. Viola Rowe- Principal (Retired) CPCE

7. Martina Johnson- Communications Specialist

8. Ingrid Fung- Retired Head Teacher, Educational Consultant

9. Cristel Cheong- Business Owner

10. Tonnica Archer- Accounting Professional

11. Allizen Welch- Attorney at Law

12. Kojo McPherson- Creative Content Producer

13. Tracey Smith- Business Development Consultant

14. Quenita Walrond- Lewis- Director, NCERD

15. Jasmin Harris- Senior Manager PR and Corporate Communications, GTT

16. Renatha Exeter- Territd, Head, PBS Technologies (Guyana)

17. Andrew Kendall – Lecturer, University of Guyana

18. Brian Smith – Father