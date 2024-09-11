Controversy arises as Judge remands victim for declining to give evidence

Controversy arose this morning when Justice Peter Hugh remanded a virtual complainant to prison for declining to give evidence in a matter of assault.

The case in question stemmed from an incident on November 1, 2013 at Graham’s Hall, East Coast Demerara (ECD) where it is alleged that Compton Charles was maliciously wounded.

Charles had alleged that he was struck down by a car driven by the accused, after which, he was kicked and verbally abused by the accused.

Charles had further alleged that the accused picked up a piece of wood and began lashing him, resulting in hand and finger being broken.

The victim said he had lost consciousness and had woken at the Georgetown Public Hospital some days later.

When the matter was called before Justice Hugh at the commencement of the trial at around 11:30hrs today, the virtual complainant declined to give evidence, but was cautioned by the judge that he could be imprisoned for so doing.

Nevertheless, the virtual complainant held his grounds and was therefore remanded to the Lusignan Prison.

But after about an hour, Justice Hugh reversed his decision and the victim was allowed to leave.

The prosecution is led by State Counsel Delon Fraser in association with Mikel Puran.

The case continues tomorrow.

