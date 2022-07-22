Contracts signed for the construction of Annexes at QC and the Bishop’s High School

The Ministry of Education on Friday afternoon signed contracts totaling $198.9 million for the construction of annexes at Queen’s College and the Bishop’s High School.

The contracts were signed by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Alfred King in the Ministry’s boardroom.

The construction of the annex at the Bishop’s High School costs $95.4 million and will be done by Mohabir Construction. It is expected to completed within 11 months. A Ograsein & Sons will be carrying out the works for the annex at Queen’s College for the sum of $103.5 million. The construction is expected to be completed within twelve months.

During brief remarks, Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr Marcel Hutson stated that this is part of the ministry’s efforts to ensure students receive an education in a safe comfortable environment.

The contractors were reminded that to ensure quality work within the stipulated time frame.

Among those present were the Headmistresses for both schools who expressed their satisfaction with the projects.