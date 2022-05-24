Contracts signed for 2,000 part-time jobs in Region Two

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, as a follow up visit to Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), on Tuesday officially launched the government’s part-time jobs initiative, which will see 2,000 persons along the Essequibo Coast benefitting.

Addressing the beneficiaries during the contract signing exercise at the Rice Producers Association (RPA), the Vice President called on them to use the opportunity as a launchpad for greater job opportunities.

Back in March during an outreach to the region, the Vice President had committed to providing 800 jobs, however this number has increased due to the overwhelming number of applications received by residents.

The successful applicants signed their one-year contractual agreements today and will begin working from June 1 to May, 2023.

The employment drive caters for one person per household to be employed, with the long-term intention to hire as many persons as possible.

“We expect you to work regardless of where you’re placed because people are placed in different facilities… It’s a community spirit we want to build also because many of you will be working for the government in ensuring that you see improvement in services in your community,” Jagdeo pointed out.

Countrywide, government will be creating 8,000 part-time jobs for citizens.

The Vice President had previously said persons could earn up to $40,000 monthly by working three times per week through these part-time positions.

It was also previously explained that this initiative is part of a strategic approach to provide long-term support to citizens amid rising cost of living, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other external factors.

Jagdeo had also pointed out that this venture is not easy for the current government, since the previous administration left no workable plans or finances to offset the nation’s development agenda.

Furthermore, it was disclosed that more than 30,000 jobs were lost during the previous APNU+AFC Administration’s tenure.

Region Six was the hardest hit, following the closure of several Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) estates and termination of over 7,000 workers by the APNU+AFC.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Kavita Lall says she is very grateful that the government has launched such a programme.

“ I am very thankful because I was unemployed and it’s a year now since I didn’t get back a job. This will assist me in providing for myself and my family. It don’t matter that it’s [part-time], once I’m working and earning, that’s perfect for me.” Lall said