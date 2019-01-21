Contractor who intervened in domestic row stabbed to death- Police

Police say they are investigating the murder of Godfrey Phillip, 48, a contractor/businessman of lot 3028 ‘D’ Field Sophia, East Coast Demerara, which occurred about 23:45h on Sunday at ‘D’ Field Sophia.

According to Police PRO, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan their i nvestigation revealed that Phillip who also operates a shop at his residence, was in the process of closing the business when the suspect and his reputed wife had an argument that saw Phillip intervening.



The suspect of Pike Street, Sophia, reportedly became enraged, whipped out a knife and allegedly stabbed Phillip in the abdomen area.

Phillip was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect who fled the scene is being sought, Ramlakhan noted.

