Contractor robbed of over $3M after leaving city bank

A 42-year-old contractor, who visited a city bank and withdrew over $3 million, is now counting his losses after his vehicle, in which the money was placed, was hijacked on Tuesday morning.

Police had launched a manhunt for the motor car which was found a few hours later at the parking lot of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Oronoque and Croal Streets, Georgetown.

Reports are that the contractor used his Mazda car to visit a city bank in Georgetown, where he withdrew close to $3.5 million to pay employees.

Upon leaving the bank, he drove to a location in Kingston, Georgetown, where he used some of the cash. He then made another stop in the city before arriving at a location in Queenstown, Georgetown.

Inews was told that about 09:20h, the contractor parked his vehicle at New Garden Street, between Church and Forshaw Streets, Queenstown before exiting. He left the cash in a bag inside the car and went inside a building.

However, upon his return, he realised that the vehicle was missing and immediately raised an alarm. The Police were called and quick action by investigators attached to Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Sub-Division A (Georgetown) led to the recovery of the Mazda motor car, but the cash and important documents were missing.

Georgetown Policing Division Commander, Assistant Police Commissioner Edgar Thomas, when contacted by Guyana Times, confirmed that the vehicle was recovered.

He stated that presently there were no suspects in custody; however, investigations into the matter were ongoing.

Investigators will be utilising the available footage from the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the capital city as their probe continues.