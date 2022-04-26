Contractor robbed at gunpoint near church in North Ruimveldt

A 30-year-old contractor was on Monday robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two bandits on a motorcycle at Kaikan Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The victim was robbed one a phone valued $120,000, a laptop valued $430,000, and $80,000 in cash.

Police said the contractor was walking along the street, making his way home when, in the vicinity of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, he was approached by the two suspects.

The pillion rider pointed a knife at the man while his accomplice relived him of his valuables.

The rider, who was armed with a handgun, reportedly discharged one round in the air as the duo escaped.

Investigations are ongoing.