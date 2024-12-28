Contractor on $375k bail for discharging firearm, threatening woman

Kawal Ramdeen called ‘Tanno’, a 42-year-old contractor has been charged for Threatening Language, Discharging a Loaded Firearm and Damage to Property following an incident on Christmas day.

Ramdeen was arrested at about 20:00h on Thursday, December 25, 2024 and subsequently charged with:

** 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐠𝐞, Contrary to section 141 (a) of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:02, committed on Amanda Khan, a 29-year-old Supervisor from Non-Pariel, East Coast Demerara.

** 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭, Contrary to Section 55 (a) of the Criminal Law Offenses Act Chapter 8:01 committed on Amanda Khan

**𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐲, Contrary to Section 160 of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01 committed on Amanda Khan

The suspect appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate Court #1 on Friday before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce, where the charges were read to him.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Bail was granted in the sum of $375,000, that is, $25,000 for Threatening Language, $100,000 for Malicious Damage to Property, and $250,000 for Discharging a Loaded Firearm with intent.

The bail is conditional with Ramdeen ordered to report twice per month at the Vigilance Police Station. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and instructed to lodge his passport with the court.

The matter was adjourned to February 17, 2025, for disclosure.

