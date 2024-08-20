“Contractor has disappointed us” – Edghill on CJIA baggage handling system upgrade

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill has expressed his disappointment with the contractor installing an in-line baggage system at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

These works will streamline baggage handling and reduce wait times for travelers. It will also eliminate the need for passengers to take their bags to the scanner.

An $81 million contract was awarded to K&S General Contractors Inc. and the works were set to be completed in July.

However, Edghill told this publication on Saturday that the contractor has failed to meet that deadline.

“The contractor has disappointed us in terms of the delivery. It is late and it should have been completed but the contractor has disappointed us… And that baggage make-up area is important for the efficiency of the airport but the airport has written me as a minister, informing me of the failure of the contractor and we’re addressing it,” he stated.

Nevertheless, the Public Works Minister noted that other works at the CJIA are progressing “very nicely.”

“You’re gonna love it when it is completed. [At] the Commercial Centre… we’ll have about 20 spaces for duty-free and concession areas… So, it’s going to be a major expansion there. It’s coming along very, very well,” Edghill stated.

These additional works on the commercial centre will see new spaces for food concession areas, 15 duty-free shops, lounges, play parks, and restaurants along with a new administration building to house the airport’s more than 300 airport staff.

Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc. is working on the administrative building with a budget of $890 million and on the rigid pavement with a budget of $703 million, while PD Contracting is working on the $874 million commercial centre.

During an inspection of the site back in June, engineers and technical teams from the various contracting companies spearheading the project revealed that the construction of the VIP lounge and commercial centre is approximately 58 per cent complete.

At the time of the visit, Minister Edghill had explained that the new amenities are part of the government’s broader vision to transform CJIA into a world-class facility that caters to the needs of modern travellers and supports the growth of Guyana’s tourism sector.

“If we are building out Guyana to be a point connecting the Caribbean and South America, in transit passengers must have an experience…So, we are catering to all of that in this”.

“We want more than a million users (travelers) in 2024 and next year we must be able to climb that up to another 300,000. The more people come through this airport is better for Guyana’s economy,” Edghill said.

The Public Works Minister had added that the design changes to the commercial centre will cater to the influx of travelers Guyana is anticipating in coming years, by ensuring passengers are properly accommodated.

On this point, he also revealed that a section will be constructed specifically for local small businesses to ply their trade so that visitors who are just passing through can have a taste of Guyanese culture.

“If you want to have fine dining because you have a four-hour layover or you come early to the airport because you don’t like to be in the crowd, you must be able to sit and have a hot meal so we want to be able to put those facilities in… Some of the contractors are doing exceptionally well, others are behind time, we have had those engagements with them. We want this wrapped up very soon. In another two-three months because this is June by the end of August or early September when you come to the airport you will be seeing something you really love,” he added.

The contract for the airport expansion project was initially signed in 2011, during Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo’s tenure as president, with China Harbour and Engineering Corporation (CHEC).

The then People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration acquired a US$138 million loan from the China Exim Bank and used US$12 million from the Consolidated Fund (taxpayers’ money) for the total project cost of US$150 million.

However, upon assuming office in 2015, the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Government altered the proposed expansion project.

Upon resumption of office in 2020, the PPP/C Government reverted to the old proposal and included some new amenities.

