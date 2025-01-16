Contractor facing blacklist over fallen electricity poles in South Ruimveldt

At least one contractor is facing blacklisting by the National Tender and Procurement over last month’s collapse of utility poles along the Aubrey Barker Road in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

This is according to Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, who said others are also likely to face disciplinary action.

“The report has been concluded, a joint report by Public Works and GPL, and there’s a recommendation to the Tender Board to blacklist one contractor.”

VP Jagdeo went onto sound a warning for state officials who are engaged in corrupt activities.

“The investigation is continuing, so there’ll be further disciplinary action taken against other individuals. We need to take firm action against these individuals.”

“We’ve found some cases where procurement officers in some agencies are doing some of the most egregious things. We’ve made it clear to people contracted that if any engineer, any procurement officer of the state were to in any agency, were to solicit a bribe from you, or to say they can give you a contract if you give them any money, or to accept shoddy work if you pay them, then just let us know. You can send in, even anonymously, the letter to us, and trust me, it will be investigated.”

--- ---