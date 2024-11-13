Continuous education needed to raise standards of legal fraternity – Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall said there is a need for continuous education in the legal fraternity, following complaints about the conduct of lawyers. This matter, he said, will be discussed with the Bar Association of Guyana with a view to raising the standards in that profession.

The Association is the recognised body representing the interests of Attorneys-at-Law in Guyana. Membership is voluntary and comprises Attorneys admitted to practice law in Guyana.

“In the legal profession in certain countries, you have continuing education made mandatory. I believe the time is right now in Guyana for us to consider that as a serious option,” he said during his weekly programme ‘Issues in the News.’

The AG noted that while he does not have a supervisory role of lawyers and other legal professionals, the Bar Association can assist and will be engaged.

“The Government is prepared to partner with any profession, in particular the legal profession in ensuring that there is continuing education in the profession and I believe it would help to raise the standards of the profession,” Nandlall said.

Noting that he does not foresee the idea being rejected, the AG pointed out that many laws are being amended or passed in the National Assembly which required lawyers to also be educated on these documents.

The Attorney General Chambers recently met with the Executive of the Guyana Bar Association where issues of mutual importance were discussed including the need for continuous consultations on major Bills concerning the legal sector.

At that meeting, the Association requested that these consultations should last four to six weeks to review and discuss the bills.

