Containers with ballot boxes being transported to GECOM

Several containers with ballot boxes are being removed from the East Coast of Demerara and the East Bank of Demerara and taken to GECOM’s Headquarters where the process of recounting is expected to commence.

It is unclear that procedures being taken for the recount but a team from CARICOM headed by Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley has arrived in Guyana last evening.

The team will be chaired by Francine Baron, former Attorney General and Foreign Minister and comprise Mr. Anthony Boatswain, former Minister of Finance of Grenada and Ms. Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Senior Lecturer in Department of Government of UWI. They will also be accompanied by 2 Electoral officials from Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.

Both President David Granger and the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo have agreed that the recount should commence as soon as possible.