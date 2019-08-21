Consultations begin on construction of VIP latrines

A consultation session has begun among stakeholders in the construction sector regarding the developing of Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) latrines.

VIP latrines are an improvement to overcome the disadvantages of simple pit latrines, e.g. fly and mosquito nuisance and unpleasant odors.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has compiled a draft standard document for the construction of such latrines.

It was presented for feedback during a consultation exercise held at the National Library on Tuesday.

Member of the National Standards Council, Mariella Seepaul explained that VIP latrines are most applicable for households and institutions in rural areas.

There are two basic types of VIP latrine: the single-pit latrine and one with two pits, known as the alternating VIP latrine or twin-pit latrine.

According to the draft code, the site of the latrine should be well drained and above flood level. Latrines should also be constructed at a minimum safe distance from water source.

It was also recommended that the latrines should be located at least 2 meters away from overhanging branches and any other obstacle that might impede the action of the wind across the top of the vent pipe.

Also, the doorway of the VIP latrine should face the wind.

The full draft code is available for review on here.